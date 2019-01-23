Martin Luther King Jr.’s 90th Birthday: Remembering How the ‘Love-Principle’ Changed History

Claire Boyle

Staff Writer

It is that time of year again to remember the great Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s celebration is special since January 15, 2019, would have marked the 90th birthday of the revered civil rights leader. Looking at all his accomplishments, I believe the most important aspect to his efforts is the way he protested and worked as an activist all in the name of love and peace.

Dr. King taught us that racism can be conquered by the implementation of agape love.

“[Dr. King]focused on the role of agape love as a key to building healthy communities and the ways in which love can be the center of our social interactions.” ( www.theconversation.com )

Dr. King’s language of agape presents itself as love in the public realm because it is about engaging the populace, not in the personal sense. His detractors hated him because he talked about nonviolence while opposing parties depicted him as unstable and erratic. Dr. King also emphasized that violence for racial justice being both impractical and immoral because he knew it could hold people back from achieving freedom. ( www.brainyquote.com )

He advocated for many other social justice issues besides civil rights, including making life better for the poor and opposing the Vietnam war which utilized his love-ethic. His love-principle differed from the platforms of other prominent activists during the civil rights movement– Malcolm X and the Black Panther Party– since it prioritized peaceful protests and the local churches became paramount to the movement. These churches became centers for organizing activists and provided the foundation for his love-ethics because Dr.King went back to his Christian-Baptist roots as a minister to ignite this movement. Dr. King learned these tactics of nonviolence from Eastern religious figures including Mahatma Gandhi and Thich Nhat Hanh which was important to the movement since it showed he could integrate society and incorporate multiple belief systems. He organized the March on Washington to demand that the “Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act” be passed by Congress so racial equality would be recognized officially and politically by the U.S. as well as boycotts and sit-ins. ( https://www.history.com/topics/black-history/martin-luther-king-jr )

Dr. King was the catalyst for the Civil Rights movement since he was one of its most respected leaders. He confronted racism on behalf of all who were impacted by this nefarious belief system. Hopefully, by following King’s teachings, we can become an honorable group who treats all with dignity and respect. He tireless fought to pursue justice and freedom for all, but what will be remembered most is he did this from the pedestals of love and nonviolence.