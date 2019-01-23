Cheerleading tryouts to be held in April for 2019-2020

Mike Santarelli

The Benedictine University Cheerleading team has announced their tryout dates for April 27-28.

Cheering on the Eagles football and basketball teams is an act almost all students know and love. But for some, cheering is an understatement and the experience is life-changing.

“Over the years, I do not remember a team as dedicated and motivated as this one,” says senior cheerleader, Amanda Rausch.

Amanda joined the cheer team as a freshman, where she developed friendships and memories she’ll take with her long after she graduates.

“I have been cheerleading since I was young and it makes me feel accomplished to end my career performing,” says Rausch.

In her time at Benedictine, Rausch traveled to Virginia where she cheered on the Eagles basketball team as they competed for a National Championship.

Head Coach, Abby Smith, and the rest of the team are looking for students to join them in their experience, this April.

Smith took on the role as coach this season and has brought experience and knowledge to the Eagles’ team.

“With the help of Abby, I know they can accomplish much more…” Rausch said. “I wouldn’t change the experience for anything.”

