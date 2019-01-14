Will The Mask Stay On?

Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

On January 2nd, a new competition hit the screens, and of course, it’s a singing competition. The Masked Singer is a bit different from a normal singing competition, the competitors are already celebrities, instead of trying to become one, and hence the name of the show, they are all masked.

The idea of the show is to try and guess the celebrity behind the mask. To make it harder, voices are masked except when they’re singing, and the celebrities are not necessarily professional singers. The costumes and mask cover the celebrities from head to toe and various celebrities get really into their characters.

Each celebrity gives clues as to who they are, and a panel of unmasked celebrities; Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger, all try and give guesses, ideas and critiques to the masked contestants.

Each week there is an unmasking, but it’s not up to the panelists to decide who goes home. Each person in the audience gets to vote on who they want to see unmasked. So far, Antonio Brown and Tommy Chong have been unmasked.

The fun in watching is trying to figure out for yourself who is under each mask, and each week brings in new clues to either help or possibly add to your confusion.

https://www.fox.com/the-masked-singer/