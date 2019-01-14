What’s New to Campus (Spring 2019)

Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor

Dining Hall Remodeling

“With a contribution of nearly $4 million from A’viands, Benedictine is providing a modern dining experience, which is expected to be in service to its full capacity in Fall 2019,” according to a memo dated December 13th from Marlene Levine, Facilities Management and Planning.

In the Fall, there will be several meal option stations, new ceiling/ walls, seating options, flooring, and lighting, according to the memo.

As for now, there will be construction very close to the limited seating avalible for students. There are temporary walls, which will help contain the dust and minimize noise, according to Jon Miller, Associate Dean for Student Life.

Students are asked to enter through the WEST stairs (located by the sliding doors at the Krasa parking lot entrance), in order to avoid the construction path.

“Seating is limited to those purchasing meals. Staff will monitor meal rush periods and offer overflow seating on the first floor of Krasa if necessary,” according to an email from Marco Masini, Vice President for Student Life/Dean of Students.

A’viands is introducing a new TO GO Program to prevent overflow with the limited spacing. Students and staff may opt to take their food somewhere else with the new “eco-tainer”, according to an email from Bill Reich, Food Service Director.

New Hospitality Lounge

Throughout Fall 2018, Resident and Student Life faculty heard students raise concerns about physical changes that they would like to see done to Krasa’s BenUnion Underground. Over Winter break, some of those changes were implemented to make it more appealing and welcoming to students.

“We are developing a hospitality room, and it includes a full- size refrigerator,” said Miller.

Last minute work is in the progress as the semester begins, but it will be functional as of today. There will be some other changes coming that students are looking for, including commuter lockers, according to Miller.

Some other smaller changes include: new carpeting and paint in the TV room (055) and the former Candor room has been cleared- a conference table will be added for clubs to utilize, or if students simply want a quiet place to study, according to Miller.

SEE Center

There is now a new service unit in Student Life, located in BenUnion Underground in Krasa. The Residence Life Office is merging with what used to be known as the Student Activities and Leadership Development Office.

The scope of the Center for Student Engagement and Experience, or SEE Center, includes student activities, clubs, Greek Life, housing and commuter services, according to an email sent to student leaders on January 10th from Katie Buell, Student Activities Coordinator.

This change came in part after students raised their concerns about the need to break down barriers between different groups, such and the divide between commuters and residents, according to Miller.