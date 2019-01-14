Nail Care Tips

Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Nobody likes a broken nail, and some people struggle more than others in maintaining their nail health. It’s not as hard to maintain your nails as it might seem.

It’s important to know that nails are delicate and so when washing dishes, gardening, or with other cleaning and hands-on tasks, it helps to wear protective gloves. Keeping a nail file on hand in a purse, backpack, or event sports bag is also useful in case a nail does get a snag or breaks. It is better if it can be taken care of right away. Know the length that works best for your daily routine. There is nothing wrong with keeping them short. Extra care and attention are needed if you are going to try and grow them out longer.

If nail biting is an issue, an easy fix to help break the habit is to wear polish. It doesn’t have to be a color either, even a clear coat can do the trick. Nail polish doesn’t taste the great thus the inclination to bite at them will lessen.

When it comes to putting on pigmented polish, remember to put on a clear base coat beforehand. The base coat not only protects the natural nail underneath but helps keep the nail from getting overly stained from the pigments in the polish.

Having yellow nails is usually considered a sign of a health condition, but it can also be caused by nail polish. If you use pigmented polish regularly, the natural nail underneath can start to turn yellow. The question becomes when which is which. If the nail is yellow because of polish, then the new growth will still be clear and healthy looking. The yellowing will occur in the middle to end of the nail. This does not mean attention should not be paid to the nails. For more information on yellowing nails.

Something else to consider is moisturizing. Keeping the hands moisturized is good in general, and also can help the health of the nail. Cuticle oil is also something that can make a difference.

Nail care can be as easy as adding a couple steps to your morning or nighttime routine.

Further Readings:

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/nails/a34645/healthy-nail-care-tips/