BenU Ends Search for New President

Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor

Charles W. Gregory has been named the 12th President of Benedictine University. However, Gregory was expected to stay for no more than nine months, since he was the interim President while the University was to search for a permanent one.

A search committee headed by Mr. Daniel Rigby, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, was expected to follow through in the process of finding a new President after former President Dr. Brophy resigned before Fall 2018’s semester began.

“The committee will have representatives from the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, administrators, students, the Monks of St. Procopius Abbey and alumni of the University,” wrote the director of press relations Kelly Curtis Intagliata, in a release dated August 9.

There is little known about how many of those groups of people were actually involved in the process of formalizing Gregory as President, considering the decision was made faster than what was expected during Gregory’s interim Presidency.

However, the Board unanimously decided to appoint Gregory, according to an email from Chairman of the Board James Melsa, sent to the BenU community January 3rd.

“I spent close to 20 years with Benedictine. You don’t walk away from someplace that’s important to you… If there’s a need and you can fill it- then go,” said Gregory in an August interview when asked about why he took the interim position.

Gregory’s words then are being shown in his actions now. To read more about the interview conducted with Gregory from August when he started as interim President, and how Gregory got into today’s position, visit https://thecandor.wordpress.com/2018/08/27/11571/.