All Gas No Break, Women’s Hoops Wins Eighth Straight

Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

There was no time off for the Eagles who rolled passed Edgewood College on Saturday for their eighth straight victory. The win puts the Eagles in second place in NACC play, tied with Lakeland University at 9-1.

With just two losses the Eagles’ playoff hopes are still very much alive. Should the recent successes continue and potentially a regular season conference title—the Eagles should be heading to a regional receiving an At-large bid.

Lakeland has the head-to-head over Benedictine with a 60-50 win back in early December. Both teams trail Wisconsin Lutheran by just one game. Benedictine has already beaten Wisconsin Lutheran this season, and with 10 games left to play this is still anybody’s conference.

Benedictine will prepare to play conference rival, Aurora University, on Wednesday. Aurora is currently on a three-game skid and fifth in NACC play, but the history between the two schools makes for competitive contests year-in and year-out.

The Eagles will look for continued support from senior, D’Asia Williams, sophomore, Allison Michalski, and freshman, Alex Fanning.

The combination has been devastating during the team’s eight game stretch. Michalski leads the team with 14.2 PPG. Fanning leads the team in both steals and blocks, while Williams leads the team in minutes with over 26 per game.

With the way both Benedictine and Lakeland have been playing, the matchup scheduled for February 9th could have a huge implication for the winner of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.