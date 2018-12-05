Christmas Party Tomorrow in Goodwin

Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor

Student Senate Outreach, Res Life, and Programming Board have teamed up to bring an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party this coming Thursday, December 6th. The free event will take place from 5-8pm in Goodwin Hall on the first floor.

Students and staff are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters to the event. There will be an ugly sweater contest and select judges will vote on who wins the prize, according to Matti Oshin, President of Programming Board.

There will be Bingo with a Christmas theme twist. Winners of the game will pick a wrapped gift from underneath the tree in Goodwin Hall. Student winners will unwrap their presents to reveal their mystery prize, said Oshin.

A station for decorating ornaments and a table for a gift- wrapping competition will be present as well. Some food items will be available—which includes cookies from the cookie decorating, hot chocolate and apple cider.

The organizers are also bringing in a real wood slay lined with velvet on the inside, accompanied with a backdrop and surrounding props, according to Oshin. Its purpose is to allow students to take winter-themed photos with friends.

This is the first time in years BenU is holding an Ugly Sweater Christmas party that is packed with different activities.

“We thought about how there is the opening bash in August and last bash in the spring, so we thought why not do something huge in the middle,” said Oshin.