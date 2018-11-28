Women’s Basketball Holds off Lake Forest, Improve to 5-1

Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

Women’s hoops finished their non-conference schedule on Tuesday night after defeating Lake Forest on the road, 63-48.

The Foresters led for most of the third quarter until a triple from D’Asia Williams put the Eagles ahead 43-40 with just a minute left.

“We had to dig deep,” Williams said, referring to a scoring run held by Lake Forest in the third quarter. “Right now, our momentum is very high. We have to take it one game at a time. Each game is the conference championship to us.”

The Eagles stayed in control the rest of the game, including an 18-0 run in the middle of the fourth. Lake Forest was held to a 25.4 shooting percentage throughout the game, including an eight-minute stint in the fourth quarter where they failed to score a single point.

Alex Fanning notched her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench. The 6’2” freshman is off to a hot start, averaging 11.2 points and 10 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game.

“I go into every game giving it my all and not taking any time for granted,” said Fanning.

The Eagles will head to Lakeland University on Saturday where they’ll begin to finish the bulk of their conference season. Lakeland is 3-2 thus far on the season, including a conference loss to Edgewood College.

With their only loss coming to the #5 team in the country, the Eagles are off to a strong start in hopes of getting an at-large bid for the NCAA playoffs. They are currently 1-0 in NACC play, after defeating the Illinois Institute of Technology 67-26.