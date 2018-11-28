Scene

10 Things That’ll Make You Feel Old

Posted on by

Lubna Ziauddin

Staff Writer

Whether you’re a senior and the last of the millennials (1981-1996), or from Generation Z, many of us can say we can all say that we’ve experienced at least one quarter life crisis at our time here at Benedictine. If you don’t already feel old, here’s 10 things that will make you feel old-

 

  1. Thomas “Tommy” Pickles from The Rugrats is 27 years old. The first episode was released August 11, 1991
L1

Thomas “Tommy” Pickles: Pintrest.com

  1. Friends first premiered 24 years ago. Released on September 22,1994.
L2

Friends: Netflix.com

  1. Jesse McCartney “Beautiful Soul” was released 14 years ago
L3

Jesse McCartney album cover: Amazon.com

 

  1. George from Grey’s Anatomy died 9 years ago
L4

Grey’s Anatomy: Elle.com

  1. The Office first premiered 13 years ago
L5

The Office: Amazon.com

 

  1. The Nintendo Wii was released 12 years ago
L6

Wii: Gamestop.com

  1. Britney Spears shaved her head 11 years ago
L7

Britney Spears shaving her head: Usweekly.com

  1. President Barack Obama was elected to office 9 years ago
L8

Barack Obama: Wikipedia.com

  1. Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl’ was released 10 years ago
L9

Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl”: Genius.com

 

  1. One Direction “What Makes You Beautiful” was released 7 years ago
L10

One Direction: Feedlimmy.wordpress.com