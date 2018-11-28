10 Things That’ll Make You Feel Old

Lubna Ziauddin
Staff Writer
Whether you’re a senior and the last of the millennials (1981-1996), or from Generation Z, many of us can say we can all say that we’ve experienced at least one quarter life crisis at our time here at Benedictine. If you don’t already feel old, here’s 10 things that will make you feel old-
- Thomas “Tommy” Pickles from The Rugrats is 27 years old. The first episode was released August 11, 1991
- Friends first premiered 24 years ago. Released on September 22,1994.
- Jesse McCartney “Beautiful Soul” was released 14 years ago
- George from Grey’s Anatomy died 9 years ago
- The Office first premiered 13 years ago
- The Nintendo Wii was released 12 years ago
- Britney Spears shaved her head 11 years ago
- President Barack Obama was elected to office 9 years ago
- Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl’ was released 10 years ago
- One Direction “What Makes You Beautiful” was released 7 years ago