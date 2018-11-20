2018 Midterms: wins for women

Claire Boyle

Staff Writer

The 2018 Midterm elections made history for the House of Representatives and the Senate because of the significant increase in females elected into office. These women may bring about change in the direction of our national government, through the diversity of ideas and the new influence they may bring to Congress.

Among the backgrounds of the elected officials include Muslim-American women, two female Native American women, and younger women, all of whom are underrepresented in Congress.

Republican Marsha Blackburn became Tennessee’s first female Senator when she ran against Democrat Phil Bredesen. She is a conservative Republican and follows a philosophy of fiscal responsibility and limited government regulation. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. She ran as a Democratic-Socialist where she ran on issues of “just immigration reform and big government”. Ocasio-Cortez has even sprung new communication methods into politics, because she caters to young voters in that she utilizes Instagram and Facebook to speak to the IL community. Ilhan Omar became one of the first two female Muslim candidates to the House. She supported “guaranteed access to public education and healthcare for all”. Omar’s website mentions that “she is a working mom, public high school graduate, and a refugee,” which highlights the diversity of her social background that she brings to address challenges amid this polarizing political climate. Ultimately, there is a balance-of-power has been shifted significantly in Washington, both by party and gender.

These women in Congress will provide a system of checks-and-balances on the executive branch because the majority of them were elected to the House. They have the ability to introduce legislation to counteract President Trump’s policies, and if needed, these elected women, along with the rest of the House, carry the power to impeach. Given the volume of scandals that have occurred in the existing administration, these women now have a greater opportunity to hold our leaders more accountable for their actions.

As the gender gap in Washington collapses to include more women in our nation’s politics, it will be exciting to see the future directions of our policies. Hopefully these newly-elected women will experience personal and professional growth in their new positions, and that they work towards bipartisan cooperation and encourage the enactment of balanced policies that provide everyone with fairness, justice, and service.