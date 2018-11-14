Trump Trumped by results of the 2018 midterms

Zaakirah Mujid

Before the end of the campaign trail, Pritzker and Rauner made one of their final stops right here at BenU. The gubernatorial election and the rest of the US elections made historic fronts across the nation during last Tuesday’s results.

There was a shift in the makeup of Congress, as the Democrats now have the majority in the House of Representatives. With a record number of people voting this year compared to 2014, this turnover may be because voters were more determined to vote amid Trump’s presidency.

“Trump has given people the idea that racism is okay, and people are more comfortable about it than they should be, said junior Jafar Muhammad, who drove home to Champaign in order to have his voice heard.

Dozens of candidates spoke against Trump during their campaigns. Here are a few people who won amid controversy of Trump’s views on Muslims, the LGBT community, people of color, and his controversial comments on women and Native Americans.

Jared Polis will be the first openly gay man to be the governor of a US state.

Rashida Tlaib and llhan Omar will be the first Muslim women in Congress.

Jahana Hayes will be the first black woman to represent Connecticut in the House of Representatives.

Sylvia Garcia and Veronica Escobar will be Texas’ first Latina women in Congress.

Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland will be two of the first Native American women in Congress.

Whether or not those historic wins were spurred by the “Trump effect”, one thing is clear—Trump’s power in Washington will be affected. This is due to the Democratic House majority and these individuals taking office, who in some form have been included in Trump’s controversial statements before.