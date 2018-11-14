The Saudi Journalist Disappearance

Sara Nasif

Staff Writer

On October 2nd, 2018, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was announced to have “disappeared”. Jamal Khashoggi lived “in exile” after he was banned from writing and appearing on the local TV channels of his own country. Due to this reason, the Saudi journalist moved to the United States and wrote for the Washington Post instead.

On this day, Khashoggi was paying a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey to pick up some legal papers he had requested. His fiancé was accompanying him before he had arrived, as he was expressing his worry to her about visiting the consulate. According to his fiancé, “he was worried about visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for his fateful appointment.” Khashoggi walked into the consulate to pick up his paperwork that was needed for his planned marriage that same day at 1:30pm, and this was the last time he was seen. Hours later, he had not yet left the consulate, and around 1:00am, his fiancé grew worried and informed the Turkish police and they investigated the consulate, but he was nowhere to be found. After the initial investigation, it was presumed that he was killed inside the consulate.

It was clear to many that he was killed by the Saudi government because Khashoggi had criticized Prince Mohammad Bin Salman policies in his writing before. The world was flooded with news about Khashoggi and his remorseless murder. Many believe that he was “beheaded, dismembered, (with) his fingers severed” because his body was nowhere to be found and evidence provided in the footage of surveillance cameras suggests this possibility. The belligerent incident shook the ground all over the world, including the campus of Benedictine University.

This tragic incident was discussed in classes between professors and students or between students themselves. Students expressed their grief and sorrow about this incident “We talked about it in my Arabic class” said Dalya Kanani a freshman at Benedictine university. “It is really unfortunate to know that a country that has two of the most holy places in world for Muslims would do this to another Muslim person. This is not Islam.” Muslim students at Benedictine University felt like it was misrepresenting their religion as this incident was immoral. “It is just wrong for something like that to happen in a Muslim country” said Ammar Zorub anther freshman at Benedictine University.

Khashoggi’s was murdered ruthlessly, and despite the investigations that took place as well as several protests and boycotts around the world, it was clear that there was an attempt to deny the murder of Khashoggi when Saudi Arabia announced that he was killed in an accide nt ; however, it is plausible that this was a premeditated murder. As a Muslim, it makes me sick to watch this happen to another Muslim in an Islamic country, which obscures the image of Islam. This bowelless murder is not justified within Islam or any other religion, and is in fact against humanity. We need to step up as a community to stand up against this injustice.

As a university, we could do have a discussion about this incident and use our voices to raise awareness and find ways to respond to these actions. I also believe that this case warrants further discussion, especially to distinguish this from the otherwise peaceful religious practices and teachings of Islam. Muslim countries around the world should also stand up against this corruption. As well, the U.S government and all other governments with power should take a step forward and take action, such as discontinuing the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia like Germany did.

The U.S has always stepped up when injustice took place or it was a matter of humanity, and this is another case that the U.S and the whole world needs to speak in favor of. If we do not stand against this inhumane incident as a community, it means we are giving oppression a chance and allowing ruthless murders to take place by governments and creating environment in this world that is not desirable for anyone.