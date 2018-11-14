It’s Iconic, Sisters! James Charles knows beauty

Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

James Charles is an internet beauty guru. Charles has 9.9 million subscribers to his YouTube channel where he posts weekly videos on makeup tutorials and collaborations with other stars. Charles is also known for teaming up with Morphe, a makeup brand.

Charles recently visited the Mall of America in Minnesota to attend the opening of the new Morphe store and meet with fans. Charles went to the Woodfield Mall in Schaumberg, IL not long after for another Morphe grand opening. Over 200 of his fans got to meet with him at both locations as well.

Charles continues on his rise to success as he launched his own makeup palette, Unleash Your Inner Artist, through Morphe on November 13th. Charles wrote a message to his fans, as seen on the Morphe page:

“Hi sisters! James Charles here and welcome back to my palette! I love glam, but I also have a huge passion for crazy, colorful, outside-of-the-box makeup, and I created this palette with that in mind. I included every beautifully formulated shade necessary to create literally any look you could possibly imagine. I can’t wait to see what you come up with when you unleash your inner artist.”

As Charles continues to rise and his fan base grows, it will remain to be seen if the Sisters keep is “good and fresh,” and if Charles will continue to help make people looked “snatched.”