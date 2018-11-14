Free Agency: An approach for the Cubs to avoid a long, unrewarding offseason

Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

Heading into November, The Cubs were amongst the favorites to score big-time in what could be the most exciting free-agency in recent history, but recent transactions, team needs, and financial reports have left the fans with many questions.

After signing Cole Hamels, late-season acquisition that led the Cubs’ starting rotation, for 20 million dollars in the 2019 season it is difficult to determine what they’ll do next. Hamels adds security to a pitching staff that had already held a lot of salary with little certainty.

However, the Cubs will already be paying $4 Million in luxury taxes in the upcoming season as reported by Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation. With Harper and Machado still on the market, it’s hard to tell how much further the organization will go into the luxury tax if they will at all.

There is a large contrast when considering roster needs versus appeal to the organization. While Manny Machado could immediately replace the disaster that has been Addison Russell, his style of play holds little appeal to the organization and its fan base.

Bryce Harper carries much more appeal to the organization and its fans, and the Cubs remain a contender as long as they’re willing to spend. Harper turned down a qualifying offer from the Nationals of $300 million over ten years, and reports that he will not sign with a team that is in a rebuilding stage.

While any team would improve by acquiring Harper, paying top-dollar for yet another outfielder is a heavy task for the Cubs. After failing to get what they paid for in Jason Heyward and even more recently, Yu Darvish, it wouldn’t be all that surprising for a team that already doesn’t want to spend any more money to avoid a player from a position that they already have too many of. No question Harper is an everyday starter, even for the Cubs, but his signing would leave the team with no money and holes to fill.

There’s no telling what will become of Addison Russell who will miss the first 30 games of the 2019 season due to suspension. If the Cubs decide to part ways with Russell, who has had a large effect on the team’s image, they will be in need of an every day middle-infielder to accompany Javier Baez.

Ben Zobrist will be 38 for the bulk of the 2019 season and has already had a significant decrease of playing time at second-base.

DJ LeMahieu is among free agents this offseason that has been relatively under the radar but could be an interesting fit for the organization. The once Cub was traded to the Rockies in 2011 and is now the 8th most valuable player in Rockies history according to Baseball-Reference.

In his years as a Rockie, LeMahieu has a .299 batting average, 2 All-Star Games, 3 Gold Gloves (including 2018) and a batting title. Though he’s also being pursued by the Dodgers, LaMahieu could fill roster needs while allowing opportunity to improve the Cubs’ bullpen.