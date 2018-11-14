Cross Country Season Comes To An End

David Carey

Sports Writer

This past Saturday, both the men’s and women’s cross country team competed at the NCAA Midwest Regionals in Wisconsin. The weather conditions were less than ideal in a day filled with snow and freezing temperatures. However, the Eagles finished their cross country season on a high note with several bright spots.

On the men’s side, the team was able to finish 19th as a team. Rival North Central College took first at the regional. The top Benedictine runners were Joe Chavez and Michael Skora, who finished with a 26:09.2 and 26:15.2 respectively. Both seniors have made a huge impact at Benedictine throughout their careers.

Chavez was a 2016 NACC All-Conference selection and placed first at the Eagle Invite in 2016 as well. Skora, who is also a senior, was also an NACC All-Conference Selection in 2017 and in 2016 and still holds the Benedictine University freshman record for time in the 8k run.

The team was also lead by another senior in Jimmy Jestus, who ran a 27:29.6 time at the regionals this past weekend.

On the women’s side, we saw yet another amazing performance from junior Emma Roberts. Roberts finished 34th overall in the regionals with a time of 22:58.5. Roberts is waiting to see if she will have a chance to compete at nationals. Senior Jacqueline Colon placed 228th in the regionals. Among others who finished in the top 200 were Charloette Youell (156th), Celeste Ibarra (177th) and Amy Haderspeck (180th).

“I am extremely proud of all the girls on the team we all put in a ton of effort this season between waking up early for practices and running in tough weather conditions,” Haderspeck said. “It paid off when we took second at conference and everyone on the team definitely contributed to that. Even though I won’t be on the team next year I am excited to see what they can do!”

The women’s team finished in 25th in regionals with WashU taking the regional championship title. The end of the cross country season often marks the beginning of track and field season for many of these runners, but the Eagles have to be proud of what they were able to accomplish with a young core on both the men’s and women’s teams.