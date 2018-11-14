Benefits of the Sheet Mask

Lily Feng

Staff Writer

There has recently been an upsurge of Korean skincare products in the beauty market and one stellar product in particular is sheet masks. This staple in Korean skincare has become a necessity in order to achieve the coveted porcelain skin look. Sheet masks contain vitamins, antioxidants, and other soothing ingredients soaked in a soft fiber cloth that you can place onto your skin.

In order to reap the full benefits, place the mask over your skin after cleansing and moisturizing. Debbie Palmer, a dermatologist, explains how sheet masks benefit the skin: “When you put a mask on your skin, you can increase the water content,” she says. Basically, the paper in the mask seals the ingredients to prevent them from evaporating, letting them better penetrate into the skin, although Palmer says it’s not clear if sheet masks are better than serums at this.

Leave the mask on for 15-20 minutes and gently pat the remaining residue into your complexion. Because sheet masks don’t need to be rinsed off and its remaining residue can be absorbed into the skin, they also double as a moisturizer. In addition, sheet masks can be used multiple times a week, which allows users to see a difference in their skin more quickly.

There are also many different masks that tailor specific needs, depending on skin type. There are also many vendors that sell sheet masks, such as Amazon and Nature Republic. In order to combat the cold winter blues, using a sheet mask is an essential step in preserving skin elasticity and properly moisturize.

Source: https://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/a19944662/face-sheet-masks/