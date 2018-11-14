2018 Midterm Elections Voter Turnout: A Victory for Democracy

Omair Ali

Perspectives Editor

All eyes were on this year’s elections, as many were eager to find out about the future direction that our governments—local, state, and federal—would take to address ongoing local and global challenges. With the improved voter turnout throughout the nation, this year’s election was certainly different from recent elections.

In Illinois, the voter turnout in last week’s elections was its highest since 1990, with 54% of eligible Illinoisans participating in the elections. In Cook County, the most populous county in Illinois, there was a dramatic increase in voter turnout compared to 2016. Elsewhere in Illinois, races were touted to have major implications on both local and national politics, including Illinois’s 6th District for the U.S. House of Representatives (where Benedictine University’s Lisle Campus is located).

Nationally, an uptick in voters was noticeable. Between increased disappointment with office holders and more opportunities for Illinoisans to vote, such as the issuance of the CityKey card, more individuals were both willing and able to vote. Young voters—millennials and college students, also came out in waves to cast their votes both early and on election day. Additionally, heavy political advertising in this year’s races was another factor that brought crowds to the elections, as races in Illinois broke record numbers for campaign spending.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, an estimated 48.5% of eligible voters came out to vote, which is higher than the 2014 midterm election voter turnout of 36.7%. It is not certain, however, whether voter turnout will improve in future elections. Some may argue that the “blue wave” that took place across the nation is an action step to resolve their unhappiness with the governments that have served them these past two years. But perhaps a lesson was also learned by those who previously chose not to vote, who now realized the importance of casting their votes and how it gives them the power of political choice.

Our democratic system is optimized when voter turnout is maximized. With the government involved in the nation, states, and municipalities, there are many candidates that must be chosen to represent the people. Hence, the more voters that participate, the more accurately the elections’ outcomes would reflect on the population, which is what we must aim for in our form of government.

That is why these elections should be a proud moment for our nation. Although there are mixed feelings about the elections’ outcomes and it is difficult for people to reconcile differences between their political ideologies, let’s celebrate the fact that more citizens decided to honor their civic duty; and let’s continue to bring everyone together to orient ourselves towards a future of mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation.