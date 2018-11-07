2018 Fall Hair Trends

Sophia Mattimiro

More than ever, it seems, the newest trends are for self-expression. A lot of that self-expression shines out through hair. Whether it’s going all natural, getting a new cut, or coloring it, the way hair is styled can make a huge statement. Women and men have found that styling their hair differently can be a small change that can have a huge impact on their self-confidence.

Over the past few years, female undercuts have become a rising trend. They give a person an edgier look and are also considered being rebellious, defying the societal standards of the long hair stereotypically found with women. Undercuts have plenty of variabilities as well. They can be a person’s entire style, such as having a hairstyle like Miley Cyrus, or it can be something that can be hidden away or shown at will.

The shaved section that makes up an undercut can range in size, shape, and placement. Undercuts also can have designs within them as well, adding an even more unique touch to the hairstyle.

Bangs have also started coming back in style and are a great way to switch up your look if you don’t want to cut your long hair short.

If you are looking to chop your hair for something more drastic, you can’t go wrong with getting a cute bob.

For the women embracing the natural hair movement, there are plenty of hairstyles to choose from that are timeless. Whether it’s an afro, braids, or anything in between, there’s nothing you can’t rock. A cute hairstyle can sometimes make or break a person’s confidence, but part of the fun of doing one’s hair, is you can always change it up.