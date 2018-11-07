2018 Award Show Preview

Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

People’s Choice Awards will be held on November 11th this year. The show was moved from CBS to E! this year. There are forty-three different categories that will be represented; Movies, music, pop culture, and TV shows. The four main topics; the top movies, TV shows, hit songs and so on. There are also categories focused on the actors and actresses. While voting has closed, there is a complete list on the E! website of all the categories and the nominees. The awards show will air at 8 pm in Chicago. There are ten categories in movies, sixteen in TV, nine in music, and eight in pop culture.

The Country Music Awards is also coming up quickly. The awards show will air on Wednesday, November 14th at 7 pm. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will host again, for the eleventh year in a row. There are twelve categories, such as the entertainer of the year, male and female vocalists, and much more.

You won’t want to miss these award shows with live performances and seeing some of your favorite celebrities hopefully getting the awards they deserve.