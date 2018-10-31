Aurora Football Returns to Benedictine for Senior Day

Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

The Eagles will square up against Aurora University at The Benedictine University Sports Complex this Saturday, as they play for the first time since a fight concluded both their seasons last year.

“It’s a lot more personal because of what happened last year,” says senior linebacker, Frankie Veal III, “The event impacted a lot of our players in a negative way. I’m grateful that I got the opportunity to be a part of this amazing program and got to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

Benedictine won last year’s contest by a score of 20-14. After the game, a fight broke out involving multiple players from both teams. The fight included multiple fists thrown and a dropkick from a Benedictine player.

The seniors will be honored on the field before the game. Veal has 103 tackles in his career, 54 of which have come from this season.

“I’m extremely blessed to be given this final opportunity to play Aurora at home with my brothers…we want nothing more but to send our seniors out the right way and end our final season with a victory against our rivals,” Veal added.

Aurora travels to Benedictine while on a two-game winning streak. Benedictine is looking to take back some momentum before heading to Concordia Chicago for the season finale.