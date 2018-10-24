Women’s Volleyball Final Week

David Carey

The Benedictine women’s volleyball team sits at 14-10 with a lot of bright spots on the season. As the team reflects on what they have done thus far, this team is much improved from last season. Although there is roughly a week left of the season, Benedictine looks to finish strong. The team has been dominant at home this season, posting a 7-2 record.

“My experience playing for a program like BenU volleyball throughout my entire career has been extremely humbling. We’re a program that always has each other’s backs and we’re always looking to do the right thing,” says senior, Kristina Billie, reflecting on her career at Benedictine. “This season has been a complete 360 compared to last season. The chemistry the entire team shares is unbreakable and it makes it 100 times more fun. Beating CUW was the highlight of our season and that goes back to how well we all get together on and off the court. I wouldn’t want to finish my career with any other team or any other group of seniors.”

Benedictine has a strong senior core this year that was able to lead the team. Billie is accompanied by Chelsi Blair, Alyssa O’Boyle, Ryanne Ehrman, and Claudia Schmidt.

In addition to this strong core is a very exciting underclass as well. Junior, Taylor Dunwell has received the NACC player of the week honor three times this season. Also, part of a strong underclass is Rebecca Pacewic, who played in 16 matches in 2018.

Come out and support this Eagles team this Saturday at the Rice Center!