HALLOWEEN DIY

Alena Moro

Scene Writer

Still, need a Halloween costume? Don’t want to spend too much money? Well, look no further. As much fun as it is to dress up for Halloween, it’s not so much fun to break the bank on something you’ll never wear again. Here are four costume ideas that are under 10 dollars.

The first option is a “dead” battery. This will take a little DIY action, but nothing too complicated. All that’s required is a black shirt, some felt, and white face paint. The black shirt can be found in your closet, otherwise, Walmart sells them for $5 along with packs of felt for $3. You’ll need the felt to make the battery on the shirt, gray for the battery and red for dead part. Finish it off with some white face paint for $2-$3 to really add to the dead effect.

A 90’s take on a costume is the cast of Friends. This costume could be found in your closet or your local Goodwill. Grab a white shirt and some light mom fit jeans to be Monica, Rachel or Phoebe. For guys, a white shirt and some light wash jeans and you could pull off Joey, Ross, or Chandler. This is even a great group costume to do with your friends.

If you’re really in a pinch, a witch is a staple Halloween costume. Target has witch hats for $3 dollars. Pair that with a simple black dress and there you go.

For the last DIY costume, all you’ll need is a white tee-shirt and black sharpie. This is a quick option if you really don’t feel like doing much. All you’ll do is write “costume not found” on the shirt. This is a funny option if Halloween just isn’t for you.

Halloween is a fun time to step out of your comfort zone and dress up as someone you aren’t. With this holiday right around the corner, these DIY options are affordable and easy to throw together.