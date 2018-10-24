Crawford Continues Dominant Return, Blackhawks 3-1 Over the Ducks

Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

Patrick Kane scored his eighth goal of the season on Tuesday night as the Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 at the United Center.

Corey Crawford tallied 24 saves, earning his second win of the season. The near-perfect performance was just what the Blackhawks needed after succeeding six goals against the Lightning on Crawford’s day off, Sunday. Crawford has now played three games this season, since returning from lingering concussion symptoms that held him out since December 23, 2017. The veteran goalie has allowed just 5 goals on 93 shots in his return.

The Blackhawks were 16-9-2 before the injury caused Crawford to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season. They finished 33-39-10 without Crawford and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2007-08.

Just nine games into the season it’d be forward to say that Crawford was the missing piece that kept The Blackhawks from reaching Lord Stanley last year. But Crawford’s presence in the net and ability to make the timely save just might be what the offense needed.

Brandon Saad scored twice on seven shots against the Ducks on Tuesday, ending a drought dating all the way back to March 29th. Saad returned to The Blackhawks in a blockbuster deal that sent Artemi Panarin to the Blue Jackets. However, a cold start to this season dropped him all the way to the fourth line, and it was rumored he might have become a healthy scratch. Saad’s play began to turn in around against his former team, The Columbus Blue Jackets, on Saturday… the game in which Corey Crawford earned his first win since his return. Saad was promoted back to the second line before Tuesday night’s game, earning almost 19 minutes of ice-time and playing alongside Artem Anisimov and Patrick Kane.

Kane’s goal, the game-winner, came with just over twelve minutes to go in the third period. The shot puts Kane just two goals behind Auston Matthews and Dave Pastrnak for the league lead.

“I had a guy in front of me, but I knew Kaner was there,” said Erik Gustafsson, who assisted Patrick Kane on the game-winner.

The one-timer from Gustafsson left Kane with a wide-open net. The assist looked nearly identical to his pass that led to an overtime win against the Blues just eleven days ago.

The Blackhawks’ lead would be tested with just under two minutes to go when Ryan Kesler was able to redirect a shot past Corey Crawford. He did so with a high-stick, however, and the goal was overturned on the review. Strong play in the defensive zone by Jonathan Toews led to the easy empty-net goal for Brandon Saad, putting the game out of reach for the Ducks with 30 seconds to go.

The win puts the Blackhawks at 5-2-2 on the season, fourth in Central Division standings. The Blackhawks will host the Rangers on Thursday evening.