Coffee with Studying? Yes Please!

Lubna Ziauddin

Staff Writer

As we approach midterm season and chillier weather, the study grind is more real than ever. However, if Kindlon Library and the on-campus Starbucks isn’t your scene, here are 2 coffee shops nearby to get your study motivation up:

Sparrow Coffee is a mere 10-minute drive from campus, located in Downtown Naperville off of Water Street. They offer a variety of coffee including espressos, macchiatos, and lattes all around $3-$6. If you’re not much of a coffee person, they also offer apple cider and hot chocolate. Their bakery is composed of croissants, muffins, and even macaroons. The overall aesthetic is warmth with wood furnishings, succulents, and warm lights. The shop is designed with one long table in the middle, perfect for studying with a friend, along with lamp-lit bar tables and comfy couches with small tables all along a window for the perfect view of the town. Sparrow Coffee is open from 5:30 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday.

In contrast to the homier and succulent vibes of Sparrow Coffee, Mud and Char offers a brighter more modern and minimalist coffee shop setting. Like Sparrow, Mud and Char is also 10 minutes away from campus, however in the opposite direction off of Maple Ave in Downers Grove. They have a variety of coffee as well, along with sandwiches and wraps, however, they are most famous for their breakfast boxes and power bowls. Coffee prices vary from $3-$6 and power bowls are $10 each. The space contains one main area with comfortable couches and a center table, along with bright bar spaces along the window and individual tables along the perimeter. If you’re an early bird and want a bright space to study, Mud and Char is open from 6 am to 2:30 pm throughout the week and from 7 am to 2 pm on the weekends.