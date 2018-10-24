Club Bens returning to campus

Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor

Club Bens are officially starting up again for students. The theme is “Nightmare on College Road”, and students are encouraged to show up in their Halloween costumes. The first one of the year will be this Saturday and is hosted by the BSU.

These campus held parties stopped temporarily, but they are now back for students to socialize and dance at. In previous years, there were issues with physical fights breaking out during/ after a Club Ben.

“The BSU Board members, BUPD and staff will be working together all night to stop things from getting to that point and will also be removing people who seem to be getting to that point,” said BSU president Keewaun Stokes.

No alcohol is allowed inside, but with proper identification, students 21 and older will be able to buy alcohol from the bar, mentioned Stokes.

Benedictine has plans to continue having more Club Bens for students.

“BSU will not be hosting any more club Bens but there is now a club dedicated to hosting them once a month,” said Stokes.

Coal Ben doors will be open from 10pm-2am this Saturday, October 27th. There is a $2.00 cash only entry fee per person. BenU IDs are required at entry. Each BU student is allowed one guest pass. Music will be provided by DJ CjTheKid.