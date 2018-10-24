BenU student finds a missing sexual predator

Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor

A Benedictine student tracked and ID’ed a missing sexual predator – and it happened while she was working on an assignment for her Investigative Journalism class, COMM 337.

Junior Janelly Benitez chose her assignment topic for class, by looking at the IL State Police missing sex offenders page. She decided to investigate a man who had failed to register with the Addison PD as a sexual predator.

Benitez ultimately located him in Texas. She then contacted the police this past Friday, after discovering Addison’s missing offender to be the individual in Texas.

“I spoke with [the Weslaco, TX., Police] about all of the information I found in class,” stated Benitez. “I had to get in contact with the Addison Police Department because they needed to send information to the Texas PD, but Addison didn’t answer.”

As of October 24th, the Addison Police Department still has yet to contact Benitez.

“[The Weslaco Police] are supposed to let me know once they arrest the man,” continued Benitez. “I want to be careful because I don’t want to tip him off.”

Benitez was able to initially find the sexual predator’s birthday, height, a possible address, and mugshots. She then tracked him in Texas using the website white pages. She knew she had the right man because the ages and mugshots matched up for the individual in Texas and the one in Addison, according to the class professor Chris Birks (he is also the advisor to The Candor.)

“If you challenge students with real-world applications, they’ll step up,” continued Birks.

Several other students in the COMM 337 class are working on similar, hard-hitting cases. Some of those include a 31- year- old cold case murder, opioid addiction/ overdoses, and red- light camera disparities between the north and south side of Chicago, according to Birks.