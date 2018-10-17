Why Gamers Should Consider Building a PC over Buying a Console

Shariq Kazi

Staff Writer

When looking for a system to play video games, you might think about getting either a PS4 or Xbox One, since they are the two best selling consoles of this year. But why not a PC?

People usually tend to shy away from building a PC due to common misconceptions. Some people think that it is too hard to build one. But the reality is that there are just 7 main parts of a PC to put together similar to creating an object using Legos, only here wires are used to connect the components. There is even a website. PCPartPicker, that can perform a compatibility check to see if all the parts, when assembled, would be compatible. Building a PC doesn’t have much of a learning curve; after building a computer for the first time, you gain a better understanding of how computers work and possibly how to fix a PC by yourself.

“Probably the most common misconception about building a computer is that it is expensive. You will usually find people arguing this in the comments section of IGN Facebook posts,” stated Alasdair Fraser, a writer for the AF, states, (AF). Initial costs may be higher to build a PC than buy a console, but considering the long-term benefits: there’re tons of money that can be saved. For starters, playing online with others on the PC is free, instead of having to pay at least $50 every year with consoles. Buying new games on a console can be $60, while on PC prices fluctuate all the time, with major price drops occurring 4 times every year, making you save more in the long term.

What also brings value to playing on a PC is the option to play all the way up to 240hz with a 1ms response time. This means gameplay can look more smooth in performance on a PC over a console without much stutter or lag unlike with consoles dropping in framerate now and then on games, such as when there’s an intense explosion happening during a game. Games can also look nicer on PCs over consoles being able to adjust the settings to make the game look more sharp and clean. Another advantage is the vast support of free mods that can be added on games, which can change the game experience by : enhancing graphics, changing color schemes and tones, or even add more elements that were previously unavailable, such as new levels or quests within games.

Consoles just can’t keep up with these advancements that PCs are able to offer with better overall performance, affordability and cheaper game prices. If a console is in your radar this holiday season, this would be the perfect time to look into building an affordable, this $500 entry-level gaming kit is a perfect chance to see how the PC gaming experience is better than any console you could afford in terms of functionality and long-term value.