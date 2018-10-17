Looking Beyond the Stigma of Drug and Alcohol Abuse  

Omair Ali

Perspectives Editor

Overdose. It’s a term we hear so frequently these days that it has inspired the drastic change in our communities, under the direction of community-based organizations and the government, better anticipate future episodes. Unfortunately, overdose has become an inevitable reality in all our communities today, and we still need to find ways to address the systemic overuse of drugs and alcohol every day. From students to important leaders in our society, our society struggles with the issue of drugs and alcohol overdose. The CDC reported 10,497 alcohol-impaired crashes in 2016, with rates comparable to previous years. The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported 72,306 deaths involving drug overdose in 2017, with 49,068 deaths involving opioids. There is no denying that drugs and alcohol take lives indiscriminately, with no regard to wealth, race, or creed.

Just as drugs and alcohol can easily end lives, they can also destroy the quality of life for many. From the time we enter the schooling system, we are told that drugs and alcohol are gateways to life problems in the future, which still holds true. However, our broken system, easy access to substances, and the lack of social support available to at-risk individuals continue to exist as forces that push people toward continued drug and alcohol abuse, leading many on a downward spiral of misery.

The stigma of drug and alcohol misuse is clear and well-documented, but how helpful is it to conserve negative attitudes that have an emotional toll on drug users and alcoholics. It’s important to remember that drug and alcohol cannot be identified a moral failure when it is, by and large, known a diagnosable medical condition. Through their medicalization, the circumstances of drug and alcohol abuse are comparable to other diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. Therefore, we should not let substance abuse associated with stigma.

Without diminishing the notion that substance use takes its toll on people far more times than we should tolerate as a society, we must find ways to transform the negative energy from the stigma into positive energy that serves as a constructive way to support those who struggle with substance abuse. Students and other members of the University need to be more aware of the prevalence of drug and alcohol use. In order to find more ways to support these communities. We need to encourage people to seek better healthcare outcomes for themselves and rehabilitation in cases where they cannot quit on their own. The more we stand up to help these victims, the more we can help them heal and restore their lives.