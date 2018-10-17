Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. Conor McGregor

David Carey

Sports Editor

UFC fans were finally able to witness the undefeated Khabib against one of the biggest personalities in the sport in Conor McGregor. After taking nearly two years off from fighting, McGregor came back into the ring on October 6th.

One of the most highly anticipated fights in all of UFC history ended with Khabib forcing McGregor to tap out in the fourth round, keeping Khabib’s undefeated record intact. However, the drama did not end there. Months before the fight even happened, there was an altercation between McGregor and Khabib that made the fight all the more dramatic.

According to MMAJunkie.com, Khabib got into an altercation between one of McGregor’s fellow Irishmen fighters several days before. McGregor did not take kindly to this and tried to find Khabib at one of the press events for UFC 223. McGregor missed Khabib by several minutes, but when he found that he was on a bus heading out, McGregor found a dolly and tossed it at the bus with Khabib on board.

“He will pay for everything. What he said, what he did,” said Khabib. According to the UFC, McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. Khabib definitely made McGregor pay. Khabib was able to keep the fight on the ground for most of the fight, one of McGregor’s weaknesses.

After the fight, Khabib found McGregor’s team in the crowd and jumped over the octagon, going after them. Soon after, while McGregor was still on the ground, Khabib’s team jumped in the octagon and started going after McGregor. This altercation caused a lot of sparks in the media as to who started it and what actually happened and why. Khabib and his team were under arrest after the altercation and are undergoing trials now.

It remains to be seen what will happen but Khabib seems to be over it as yesterday, he called out Floyd Mayweather on Twitter saying that they need to fight now. It has been a wild couple weeks in the MMA world, but the controversy still looms. McGregor wants a rematch with Khabib, but UFC president Dana White has made no comment whether this will happen given the current situation.