Escape Reality

Trick or treating isn’t for everybody, and sometimes, people want to join in the Halloween festivities whether they celebrate or just feel too old to go door to door asking for candy. There are a few different ways to celebrate, whether it’s going to the nearest haunted house or Fright Fest at Six Flags. If one is feeling adventurous there are also escape rooms.

Escape rooms offer a less terrifying option this Halloween. Over the last few years, escape rooms have become increasingly more popular. Escape rooms were inspired by video games, particularly the game Crimson Room, according to escape rooms Lock Academy and Breakout. Crimson Room was created in 2004 and is considered being the first escape video game.

The idea behind escape rooms, virtual or real life, is to be stuck in a room and have to look for clues to find one’s way out. Escape rooms are set up to hold a certain number of people, the number can vary between place and room, and as a team, everyone must try to find their way out within a certain amount of time. The typical amount of time is an hour.

In an article from USA Today, there are more than 2300 different escape rooms across America, with more popping up as the trend increases. The article also said that there were only about 22 different rooms in 2014. There is a speculation from USA Today, Newsweek, and The Washington Post on why these escape rooms have become so popular. All three articles seem to agree that the rise in popularity might be linked to the current digital age.

“It could be just a fad. Or, in a world where screens are the dominant source of entertainment, it could be just the kind of shake-up people want,” stated The Washington Post.

Escape rooms may have started with a video game, but they might be just the thing to get people off of their devices for some interactive fun. There are a few different ways to celebrate and escape rooms may just be the answer to this year's activity agenda.