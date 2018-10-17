Benedictine Reinstated to Division III, Eligible for NCAA Championships

Mike Santarelli

Sports Writer

It’s been almost two months since Benedictine announced they would no longer be transferring to NCAA Division II. The decision left the community with many questions pertaining to the athletic department’s playoff eligibility and status in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.

Last Thursday, President Gregory emailed all faculty and staff to inform them that the university has been classified as an active NCAA Division III member.

“As an active member, the University has the right to compete for NCAA Championships, to vote on legislative issues as well as other issues before the Association and to enjoy the privileges of membership designated in the constitution and bylaws of the Association… The University is immediately eligible for NCAA Championships,” according to the email.

During the Division II transition, Benedictine would have been ineligible to compete in the playoffs for this school year and the next.

“Being playoff-eligible is everything to me,” says Tiffany Busch, senior captain of the softball team, “I’ve attended a regional every year since I’ve been a collegiate athlete. Being able to compete at that level during my senior season is all that I could ask for.”

While Benedictine is immediately eligible for the NCAA playoffs, they will be unable to compete in the NACC Tournament during the 2018-2019 school year. The NACC allowed Benedictine to withdraw its request to leave the conference, according to the email. Benedictine will be allowed to win a regular season conference championship but will have to sit out the conference tournament.

Winning a conference tournament is one of two ways to enter the NCAA playoffs. Without the opportunity to do so, Benedictine must receive an at-large bid by the NCAA to compete in a regional. At-large playoff berths are determined by record, ranking, and strength of schedule.

At this time, it is unknown when Benedictine will become eligible to compete in a conference tournament. The Candor will continue to report with the athletic director, Mark McHorney and the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference to provide an update on the university’s status in the conference.