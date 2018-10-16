Spooktacular Décor

Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Halloween is approaching fast and it’s time to whip out those scary decorations, and sometimes, the RA “door decs” just isn’t enough. While it’s easy to get a door hanger for $1, there are plenty more options to be had, with just a little bit of inspiration, and some craft supplies. Whether you’re hosting a Halloween party in Founders, or living at home and looking for something fun to do, here are some decoration ideas to spice up your room to match your pumpkin spice latte.

If you’re living in a dorm, it can be hard to decorate, as you don’t have much of an outside space to work with. Often, the window is your best bet. A simple decoration could be getting window markers and drawing your own design. Washable window markers can be found at the dollar store for $1, or, for more assorted colors, they can be found at Walmart for about $5 for a pack.

Having a real jack-o-lantern may not be advisable when living in campus housing, as they can attract plenty of small insects you don’t want in your room. That doesn’t mean carving is off limits though! Get a hold of some empty toilet paper rolls, some scissors and glow sticks, or LED tea lights, and you’re set to go for the next craft. Cut eyes into the toilet paper rolls and put glow sticks or the tea lights inside. Put them in the corners of your window to scare some of the passersby.

To add some Halloween zest to your room, you can hang up some cute DIY pumpkin lanterns. These are especially nice if you already have string lights. The directions are simple and straightforward, and there are only a few needed materials: wax paper, marker, string lights, and tape.