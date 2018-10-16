Mr. and Ms. Benedictine Pageant

Syeda Saberi

Staff Writer

The South Asian Student Association held their first ever pageant as a part of homecoming week. Two students from each club had the chance to represent their Benedictine pride through Q&A sessions, a variety of talents, and fashion styles. General admission was free; the event started at 6 pm in Goodwin Auditorium last Wednesday, October 10th.

Students had the opportunity to compete for the title of Mr. and Mrs. Benedictine. There was a $20 participation fee, which contributed to the cash prize for the winners. They were judged by faculty members: Dr. Vincent Gaddis, Ms. Carrie Roberts, and Mr. Marco Masini.

Judges chose their winners based on each participant’s unique abilities, how well they fit each category, their effort, and the depth of their answers to the question and answer portion, according to SASA President Shiz Nawaz.

There were a variety of talents on display- from poetry to singing and dancing. Zack Aloff and Clare Olanek from Programming Board took the titles of Mr. and Miss Benedictine, along with the cash prize and crowns.

“My talent was Lion Taming. I purchased a lion mane for my 5-month-old puppy,” stated Aloff. “I prepared by practicing all the tricks she already knew but made her do them in the costume days leading up to the pageant, so she will become comfortable in her costume well before the show.”

For Ms. Benedictine, Clare Olanek, it was her strut, her active role on campus, as well as her baton twirling that won her the title.

“I said that as an RA and a member of the Programming Board that I am constantly asking my friends and residents to come to all the programs and events we host,” responded Olanek when judges asked how she gets students involved on campus.

SASA board members had a very successful pageant and are excited for what next year may bring. They already have ideas for next year’s pageant.

“[We plan to] have more categories next year, more defined judging criteria, and make this open to the general student body,” stated SASA Vice-president Elmma Khalid.