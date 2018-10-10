Grey’s Anatomy Without Grey?

Lubna Ziauddin

Staff Writer

Spoilers ahead

It’s been over 13 years since the pilot premiere of Grey’s Anatomy where we met the original “Fab Five” surgical interns on their first day of general surgery residency at Seattle Grace Hospital. Over the years viewers have fallen in love with McDreamy, mourned the death of McSteamy and our fellow intern George, and watched countless characters including Christina Yang and Callie Torres move out of Seattle and start the rest of their new lives.

On September 27th, 2018, ABC aired the season 15 premiere which was watched by nearly 6.8 million viewers in the United States alone. We were introduced to new characters including orthopaedic surgeon Atticus “Link” Lincoln, a possible future love interest for Meredith Grey, along with the aftermath on Jackson Avery after the recent departure of April Kepner from Grey Sloan Hospital after her traumatic life-threatening experience following with her marriage to former EMS, Matthew Turner.

Ellen Pompeo, who plays main character General Surgeon Meredith Grey, recent signed a deal for the show that is up to the end of season 16, scheduled for 2020. However, according to an interview by Entertainment Weekly , Pompeo has hinted that she might not return at the end of her contract.

“it’s about time that I mix it up…I still care very much about the show and I think that it takes a lot of energy. So at some point, I have to wrap it up.” Ellen stated During this interview,

As Grey’s Anatomy revolves mainly around the life of Meredith Grey, this may mean that the series will be coming to an end.

Will Grey’s Anatomy be able to survive without Grey?