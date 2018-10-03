Women’s Golf’s Amazing Season Comes to an End

David Carey

Sports Editor

This past weekend, the Benedictine women’s golf season came to an end. The Eagles were quietly one of the best teams in the NACC this past year. The Eagles were led by captain and four-year starter, Kelly Barker. Alongside Barker was McKayla Holmes, Ries McCue, Sam Plezbert, and Alyssa Hornbuckle who all made incredible strides this year as well.

“Being named co-captain with sophomore McKayla Homles, was a great way to start the season. We balance each other out in a way, and had a lot of ideas on how to improve practices, trying to take the team to the next level with incorporating mandatory morning lifts.” said Barker ,“We were all excited to see what was in store for us as a team, considering that McKayla and our other sophomore Alyssa Hornbuckle, were cleared to play after their injuries in their freshman year here.”

Early in the season, Benedictine took a loss to a rival in Lake Forest College and Barker made the comment that, “….from that loss, we as a team figured out what we needed to focus on and incorporated that into our practices.” Barker talked about being flexible and adapting to new challenges as the season went on and growing as a team.

Barker felt that both she and the team performed much better than last year and saw growth across every individual.

“As the season continued on, we continued to work out the kinks in each of our games. I took second place at the Elmhurst College Fall Invite, where the team placed fourth. From there, the team really clicked as teammates. We won over Wheaton College by one shot and performed well in the UW-Whitewater Fall Invite.”

To add on to an already impressive career at Benedictine, Barker won back-to-back NACC player of the week awards and was named to the NACC all-conference team for the third time in her career.

“Ending the season at conference was bittersweet for everyone, in my opinion. We performed as best as we could given the course conditions. In the end, we placed third and I (Barker) placed fifth individually.” said Barker about the end of her season.

Barker also wanted to add, “Make sure to follow us on Instagram @benuwgolf and Twitter @benuwomensgold for some great content. McKayla runs all of our social media, and is the master of making hilarious posts to keep our Eagles up to date!”

Congratulations to all of the Eagles golf team on a wonderful season !