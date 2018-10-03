Reflections from Last Week’s BenTalk on Faith Issues in America

Omair Ali

Perspectives Editor

The author would like to disclose his role as a co-facilitator for last week’s BenTalk on Faith Issues in America.

Last week’s BenTalk

covered issues pertaining to the expression of one’s faith identity at Benedictine University. Through this dialogue, ideas were exchanged about how our campus can better foster an interreligious atmosphere.

Although the University is distinguished among academic interfaith circles for its dedication to interfaith work, the conversations during the BenTalk implied that more work must be done to improve the University’s fit for students, faculty, and staff; noted by the remarks and concerns made by the students and staff members. Some people have anecdotally shown concern about their inability to express their religious identity (however, there is no available data or published evidence to support this claim). As an interfaith leader, I wondered how I could address these issues from an interfaith lens until it occurred to me that many of these issues related to an underlying problem I learned from my training.

During the conversation, it reminded me of the ideas publicized by Eboo Patel– founder of IFYC—on the prevalent issues related to faith in the 21st century. According to Patel, the aim of interfaith work is partly to fight the emergence of religious totalitarianism, which has sprouted from conflicts, despotism, and religious extremism. Today, hate crimes and xenophobic sentiments continue to resonate and spread across many communities around the U.S., perhaps even in our community. As such, there should be an alarming concern for the oppression, discrimination, and persecution that impacts individuals in America, despite the promise of religious freedom in the Constitution.

During the conversation, I felt compelled to articulate on the subtle details that distinguishes interfaith movement from other ideas that misrepresents the term interfaith, such as “coexist.”

We have all seen the term “coexist” on bumper stickers and poster, but what exactly does coexist, or coexistence, mean? What first started as a logo entry for a contest has now become a well-known term equivalent to tolerance of all faith backgrounds. But beyond religious tolerance, coexistence has no substance to it. Even though there is nothing inherently wrong with the idea of coexistence, the usage of the term advocates for an attitude that is simply not strong enough to overcome totalitarianism.

On the other hand, religious pluralism is an ideal that demands proactive actions and an emphasis on community-building that goes well beyond the use of bumper stickers and making statements. In fact, religious pluralism is an ideal that transcends the notion of religious tolerance by supporting the inclusion of all religions into the social fabric of our communities. In a state of religious pluralism, the entire community would enjoy experiences shared among all, and all would be invited to provide their input so that their needs and preferences would be better met. Everyone’s ideas would be equally and fairly appreciated because no one would be excluded. For example, under the model of religious pluralism, students, staff, and faculty members would: always feel welcomed on campus; would feel comfortable expressing their worldview on campus; and would also feel that their concerns are listened to and addressed by others, including the University’s administration. Fear, discomfort, and forbearance would be minimized under a pluralistic model, which emphasizes appreciation, accommodation, and mutual compromise. Currently, it appears that the University unintentionally endorses a model that leans more towards passive coexistence, which is inadequate in addressing existing faith-based concerns in our community.

If we are going to become a campus that truly respects and empowers individuals from all religious backgrounds, we must strive to improve our relationships by using a language of curiosity and respect to inquire about others’ religious beliefs and feelings while also cultivating an environment that fosters understanding, friendship, and collaboration. I also believe that conversations about the expression of faith on campus need to continue to allow our community members’ voices to be heard. As one participant pointed out, there must be an increased emphasis on listening to others and understanding their concerns.