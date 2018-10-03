Chills and Thrillers to Come

Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

With October finally here, there are plenty of things to do, from Oktoberfest to storytelling, so grab your sweaters and hit the streets for these upcoming fall festivals.

Naperville has many different events planned for this weekend, which are all listed on their events calendar. Oktoberfest is scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, and they are advertised to have live music, and food. Naperville also has an All Hallows Eve: Village of Fear offered October 19th-20th.

“Experience two of the darkest nights of the year with haunting creatures, eerie entertainment, and must-see horrors. This one-of-a-kind experience brings some of the scariest characters of the past, present, and future to life,” Naperville’s visitor website says.

They also have hay rides and ghost stories in the dark listed on their calendar. Naperville, of course, isn’t the only one with plenty going on this month. Chicago is also playing host many October themed festivals. Who doesn’t love a good food truck? If you missed the dessert trucks here at BenU last week, don’t fret!

This weekend there will be the West Town Food Truck Social. The event is free to attend.

“The popular Food Truck Social brand is marrying up with the West Town Art Walk for the third year to create a one-of-a-kind neighborhood-wide food and art festival,” the website states.

Last, but most definitely not least, Chicago hosts a Halloween themed parade on Halloween night. The Haunted Halsted Halloween Parade starts at 7:30 Halloween night and after the parade, there is a costume contest. “$4,000 in Cash & Prizes is up for award following the parade at Halsted & Brompton,” says Northalsted.com.

The month of October is filled with tons of fun that you won’t want to miss out on!