Bold Lip or No Lip

Riyyan Baraki

Staff Writer

With fall hitting us so quickly what girl isn’t quick to switch up her makeup look? There are endless makeup tutorials on tons of fall makeup looks. One of the biggest and best fall trends is a nice dark, bold lip color.

Fenty Beauty just recently released their new stunna lip paint, Uninvited. The lipstick is a black lip color that dries matte and feels very moisturizing. It is the perfect finish for a dramatic fall look starting at only $24. The shade is said to fit perfectly all skin tones. With it being released not even a month ago, customers have been loving it.

“What great timing for a black lipstick. The good thing about this liquid lipstick formula in this color is that you really get that super-dark pigment, which is exactly what you want with black lipstick,” stated Allure.com.

While dark shades won’t be leaving in the fall, nude and completely bare lips are in. Fans of Kim Kardashian will be psyched by the news. So don’t ditch this summer’s soft shades.

“Flesh-colored lipstick or completely bare lips are in, so invest time into finding your perfect nude lipstick, or go ahead and just swipe on some clear gloss or lip balm. That’s what it’s all about this fall.” Stated instyle.com

With bright eyeshadows in this season, a light lip will be the perfect accessory. Yet, smokey eyes never leave. To go dark and bold or to not that is the question.