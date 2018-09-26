How to Improve Illinois’ Foster Care System

Omair Ali

Perspectives Editor

The foster care system in Illinois, and more broadly in the U.S., is one of the most broken social systems. The foster care system promises safety, security, and regularity in the lives of children who enter the system. However, the system is flawed by the wide presence of foster parents who often fail to meet the standards of care and leave foster youth battered with lifelong problems.

The aim of foster care, unlike adoption, is to provide temporary sanctuary for children who have been neglected or abused by their biological parents and to allow them to return to their families after safety measures are put in place. According to Unity and Parenting & Counseling, Inc., there are 15,000 wards, or children in Illinois in the foster care system, with a rise of wards in recent months.

According to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Illinois’s public child protection agency, the following criteria need to be met for parents to provide care to children in the foster care system:

Participate in a home inspection and social assessment; complete 27 hours of training focused on foster care and the needs of children who are in foster care; complete a criminal background check of all household members; be financially stable; and complete a health screening that includes verification that immunizations are up-to-date (Illinois DCFS).

The concerns with the foster care system seem to be associated with the limited assessment of the foster parents and the lack of attention given to children under the care of others. Despite these stated requirements in Illinois, child abuse and neglect are still commonplace within the foster care system due to a lack of monitoring, effective screening methods to weed out irresponsible couples from foster parenthood. The stories of children being under the care of individuals who have multiple red flags can be alarming, but they are commonplace in the world of foster care.

Without adequate drug screening, assessment of living conditions, and active monitoring of foster children in a family, the existing measures to evaluate foster parents are lacking in quality. Foster youth consistently also lag behind their non-foster counterparts in high school graduation rates and higher education degree attainment. They also tend to have more mental health and behavioral issues than non-foster youth. Publicly funded resources need to be invested in the watchful care of foster children in our educational systems to support their ability to succeed in secondary and post-secondary education.

Encouraging responsible couples to raise children with a wide range of negative experiences in their personal life can sometimes be a challenge as many families are not comfortable with the responsibility; however, there are organizations that are sprouting to bridge the gap between well-qualified couples and foster youth. For instance, the Barrington-based organization Let It Be Us is encouraging more responsible couples to become foster parents. As both private and public organizations seek responsible foster parents to meet the demand of the new influx of foster children, our foster care system needs to be revamped with more resources, better ethical standards of care, and closer monitoring that will ensure that children have the safety and stability they need for healthy living.