BenU Series:Tattoos

Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Tattoos hold a lot of different meanings for different people. Every month, meet the people that make up Benedictine through their tattoos.

Nyasha Wilson

Nyasha Wilson is studying business and has five different tattoos. “I guess they all have some type of significance…I don’t want to regret it so I like to put some thought into it first,” Wilson said.

The tattoo pictured, located on her calf, is no exception. Wilson

lost her sister and wanted to have a memorial dedicated to her sibling. “She lived a long time, she wasn’t supposed to live past a year, but she lived until twenty-one,” continued Wilson.

Tattoo (left): Nyasha Wilson’s tattoo commemorating her late sister. Photo credit: Sophia Mattimiro Nyasha Wilson (right). Photo credit: Sophia Mattimiro

Gabriela Fahrenbach

Gabriela Fahrenbach is a part of the cheerleading team on campus. She has two tattoos. She sports an owl tattoo on her thigh. Fahrenbach said she wanted a tattoo of an owl because “owls represent wisdom… and new beginnings.”

She got the tattoo before coming to Benedictine, so new beginnings symbolized the start of her life at BenU. Fahrenbach also described her mom having a similar tattoo, giving another meaning. “It’s kind of like a mother daughter thing,” she said.

Gabriela Fahrenbach’s owl tattoo, photo credit: Sophia Mattimiro

Gabriela Fahrenbach, photo credit: Sophia Mattimiro