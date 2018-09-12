Remembering 9/11

Amber Syed

Staff writer

Benedictine students took part in honoring those you lost their lives on September 11th by putting flags all around the quad. They recognized the losses and the tragedy that occurred. To help the student population understand first-hand what impact it had on the armed forces, Benedictine invited public speakers to the quad on September 11th to explain the changes in the army.

The tragic day that took the lives of over 2,900 people-9/11. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Centers; the first plane hit the North Tower and soon after the second one hit the South Tower. Within two hours both 110 story buildings collapsed.

“Lots of people lost their lives and it was a day that changed the lives of many people. It is very important to remember the event and the lives that were lost in the tragedy,” said Ramond King, who took part in organizing the memorial service on the quad.

Few students were able to recall the day since most the of the BU undergraduates were under the age of 4. Many faculty and staff members, however, are willing to share their thoughts and experience post 9/11.

“In the 90’s, joining the military meant that you have the option of joining the national guard, putting sandbags down after a river flooded, and got free tuition. That’s what they [my friends] thought their experience might be…but [after 9/11] it became more about going to war,” said BU professor Courtney Linehan.

Linehan remembered there was a lot of false news stating the White House had been hit. She explained the importance to remember it respectfully, yet to accept the new generations and at the lack of memory from them. They cannot recall any parts of the disastrous day. It is important to remember and respect the loss of life and of the lives of people impacted directly from it.

Although 9/11 happened in the 20th century, many current students are unable to recall any parts of the incident. For many, it was a day that changed daily agendas. “It was the day that changed security all over the world,” said sophomore Martin Stanys, who said he was 2 on 9/11.

Never forget. The tragic day that took the lives of over 2,900 people will continue to be remembered.