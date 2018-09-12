Benedictine Football Starts 0-2

David Carey

The Eagles have not opened up the season the way that they wanted to so far as they are off to a 0-2 start to kick off the season. In week one, the Eagles faced a tough team, Franklin University, losing 45-13.

Last year, Franklin lead the nation in offense so this was a tough assignment for a Benedictine team to open up the season with. And in week two, the Eagles fell to Loras in their home opener 39-20. In their first two games, the Eagles have allowed 94 points and over 1,000 yards in total offense to their opponents. To add to that, starting Running back Grant Jochums was injured early in the game and will be out for the foreseeable future.

“I’m going to try to get back the last couple weeks but I’m going to have to work my butt off for it. And the team is going to bounce back this weekend being at practice today you could feel it,” Jochums said, “hearing the older guys step up and lead I know the team is going to come into Saturday stronger than ever!”

Although it has not been the start to the season that Benedictine was hoping for, there are some key points and positives that can be taken away from the first two weeks of the season.

1) Benedictine has not played a conference game yet. Neither Franklin nor Loras are in the NACC and their upcoming week three matchup against Olivet College is not a NACC matchup either, which gives the Eagles one more week to get their defense in check before they start their conference play.

2) The offense has been terrific so far. The Eagle’s offense has been able to put up 58 of their own points in two games and has averaged just over 380 yards of total offense per game themselves. The Eagles also seem to have a great balance between rushing the ball and passing as Joshua Williams stepped in nicely last week for the injured Grant Jochums to rush for 148 yards.

3) Grant Klaver is having a great senior year along with other major offensive pieces. Klaver has been able to lead this offense as both the Quarterback and the team’s punter. Klaver had an 82-yard punt in week two against Loras, the second longest in school history and averaged 38 yards per punt in week one and averaged nearly 50 yards in week two. Klaver also threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in week one while also spreading out the ball to nine different receivers against Franklin.

Although the season has gotten off to a rough start, I am still very optimistic about this Benedictine squad. They are very deep and if the defense can come together once conference play starts, I think they can make a run in the conference tournament.