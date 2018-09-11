Bears Lose a Tough One to the Packers

David Carey

Sports Editor

All the hype and anticipation of week one football arrived this week in the form of a classic Chicago Bears versus the Green Bay Packers rivalry. After signing Khalil Mack and having high expectations for Quarterback Mitch Trubinsky and Running back Jordan Howard, the expectations were high for the team as a potential wild card team this season after a disappointing 2017-2018 season. NBC Sports broadcaster Tirico said on Khalil Mack’s debut, “It’s not the return of the Mack, it’s the arrival of the Mack”.

The Bears came out hot as they lead the Packers 17-0 at halftime. Khalil Mack’s signing quickly paid off for the Bears as he had a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, interception and a defensive touchdown all in the first half of the game. The offense also looked as advertised in the first half as Mitchell Trubisky ran the ball in for the Bear’s first touchdown of the season with 7:11 left in the first quarter. Then, to open up the second quarter the Bears were able to take advantage of a good drive with a 26-yard field goal by Cody Parkey to take a 10-0 lead. And right before the half, Khalil Mack took a pick-six back for 26 yards to give the Bears a commanding 17-0 lead before the half. The optimism for the Bears’ season quickly rose going into the half as fans hopes of making the playoffs seemed to rise dramatically all in the matter of two quarters.

Then, reality hit hard. After stunning the Packers offense, the Bears came out into the second quarter to extend their lead to 20-0 with a 33-yard field goal by Cody Parkey. Green Bay responded with a field goal of their own with a 42 yard Mason Crosby field goal. Things quickly turned Green Bay’s way when they opened up the fourth quarter with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers and nearly 4 minutes later with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers again. After another Cody Parkey 32-yard field goal, the score was 23-17 Bears with 2:39 left. Aaron Rodgers did what he does best and hurled a 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb to secure a 24-23 victory over the Bears.

Although the Bears lost in a heartbreaking fashion, this had to have been a great sign for Bears fans that the team can be a legitimate contender this season. Of course, there will be kinks that need to be worked out as with all great teams.