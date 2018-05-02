Deadpool 2 Crashing into Theatres!

Samara Wiley

Staff Writer

Ladies and gents Deadpool is back! But this time with a new foe that needs to be taken down a notch.

Film overview: This all star sequel has a power packed cast with actresses Zazie Beetz (Domino) , Brianna Caitlin Hildebrand (Warhead), and with actor TJ Miller(Weasel). The film was directed by David Leitch. The Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool returns to battle the evil and powerful Cable and other bad guys to save a boy’s life.

Will our favorite witticismized superhero be able to save the boy in question and also the world? Well like he’s said, “sometimes you gotta fight dirty”.

If you want to see if the sequel lives up to it’s name. Catch this film when it crashes into theaters on May 18.

Trailer overview: This tralier has all the witty combacks, action packed fights and all the adult humor and then some. This time Deadpool has made some new friends. Let’s face it he still takes care of business while trying to make it home but hey, whoever said the superhero business is easy. I give the tralier a four out of five because it had great things I mentioned above but I feel like it gives a bit away. That being said, I still recommend going to see this film because there is nothing better than comparing the films to one another to see if both are as awesome as they seem! So check out this film, if you want die hard laughter and witty humor to make your night better, then see Deadpool 2!

Sources:Deadpool 2 | Prepare For The Second Coming | deadpool.com

