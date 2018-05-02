Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks Opening Weekend Record

Scene writer

Ryden Scarnato

The 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War, dethroned Star Wars: The Force Awakens in its opening weekend with $257 million domestically. The first film, Marvel’s The Avengers, held the record previously before being eventually beat out by Jurassic World. Marvel’s The Avengers was the first film to cross the $200 million mark in its opening weekend. The highly anticipated crossover event also earned the number one spot for worldwide opening and a total of 13 records.

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of Marvel Studios’ films since Iron Man. The film is the third in the Avengers film series and brings in new parts of the universe like Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man. Infinity War follows the unprecedented success of Black Panther, which has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Infinity War has opened to positive reviews and received a certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84%.

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige left a note on his twitter saying, “Thank you for embracing these characters and stories since we kicked off the MCU ten years ago. This past weekend was a result beyond our wildest dreams.”

Lucasfilm congratulated Marvel Studios on beating their film, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with a poster of Rey handing off lightsaber to Iron Man. The poster also features congratulations from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and everyone from the studio. Both franchises are properties of Disney and currently nine out of the ten films with the highest opening weekends domestically belong to the studio.

Avengers: Infinity War will continue to break records throughout the summer season and is on pace to become one of the highest grossing films of all time. The next film in the MCU is, Ant Man and the Wasp, which is due out in July and recently released a new trailer. Following Ant-Man and the Wasp, comes Captain Marvel in March and Untitled Avengers in May of next year.

Source: Box Office Mojo