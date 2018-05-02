Benedictine To Be Eligible For NACC Regular Season Conference Championships For The 2018-2019 Season

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

With the potential transition of Benedictine University athletics from Division III to Division II, one of the issues that arose was if the school would be eligible for conference championships and/or postseason play. With the 2018-2019 season being a transitional period, Benedictine, the NACC and the GLVC have tried to understand what this would mean for the University going forward.

After a meeting on April 9th that included all of the Northern Athletic Conference members University’s presidents, the conference decided that Benedictine would remain a part of the NACC for the upcoming school year and would be eligible for regular season conference championships and awards, according to a press release from BenU.

“I am very grateful to the NACC university presidents. Their decisions demonstrated commitment to student athletes across the league, and was especially considerate to Benedictine’s student athletes,” said Benedictine University President Michael Brophy.

On top of the news that Benedictine would be eligible for regular season conference play in the NACC, the University also received news from the GLVC (the Division II conference Benedictine is moving to) that Cross Country, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Men’s and Women’s Golf would all be eligible for the conference’s championships at the Division II level pending conference approval, according to the press release.

“It is exciting for our student athletes who participate in cross county, track & field, and golf to be welcomed as participants in GLVC championship play,” said Athletic Director Mark McHorney.