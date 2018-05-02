Baseball Looks to Get Hot Before Conference Tournament

David Carey

Staff Writer

The Benedictine baseball team has their sights set on the NACC Conference tournament coming up in a couple weeks. Right now, the Eagles sit at a 21-14 overall record and are currently in second place in the NACC with a 10-6 conference record. They trail only Concordia Chicago in the conference.

The Eagles play UIC in a non-conference game Wednesday May 2nd ,but play Concordia University of Chicago in a huge double header Friday May 4th. Benedictine turns to sophomore Ryan Miller to start game one of the double header, who has dazzled so far this season with an ERA of 1.67.

“We are going through a small rough patch right now…I’m confident with this group that we will work our way out of it, and play our best,” said Ryan Miller. “As of now, we are happy with our position in the conference. The top two get a bye, so this is a big weekend with CUC and MSOE. When we take care of business, we will be in good shape going into the tourney next week.”

Leading the offense is sophomore in Jack Feeley who is hitting .282 on the year with a .350 on base percentage. Jonathan Hodo has also been a mainstay in the lineup hitting .312 with 23 RBIs. Senior Sam Kerr is also making a statement in the lineup and being a leader on the team by hitting .343 on the year. The depth of this Benedictine team on both offense and on the pitching staff is what has lead the team to this great season.v