Last Bash of the Semester is a good way to have fun before Finals

Jennifer Flores

News Editor

Today the Last Bash of the semester will be held. This will include a petting Zoo as well as inflatables for students to relax and have fun to during the final weeks before summer vacation.

Now that there are only two weeks before finals and summer vacation commences students will be more stressed than usual with studying and projects. Take time to breath and enjoy the company of friends and the soft fur of an animal at the petting Zoo today. The Bash will be held from 4pm-9pm there will be plenty of opportunities to study but not as many to pet a goat.

There will be free Gelato between 4:30-6:30 to cool off to. As well as a table from the “It’s On Us” movement. The movement is a great cause that wants to stop sexual assault from happening. With a topic that affects many college campuses across the globe make sure to stop by and get informed.

With music food and cotton candy until 7pm why not stop by. The event will be held on the quad and will follow with a viewing of the movie Wonder. A movie that scored an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wonder is a great coming of age story about a little boy with a facial deformity starting of at school. With actors such as Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson the movie will not disappoint. It is filled with laughter and tear-jerking moments throughout.

After the event is over on can continue on studying so stop on by.