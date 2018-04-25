Heirs of Pop Star Prince Sue Illinois Hospital, Walgreens over Death

Emily Nitti

Scene Editor

The six heirs of the late pop sensation Prince have sued an Illinois Hospital as well as the pharmacy chain Walgreens for wrongful death on in a Cook County Court on Monday. The suit, which was filed against a doctor and a pharmacist at Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island, Illinois as well as two Walgreens pharmacists, claims that the companies could have prevented the death if they had diagnosed and treated the superstar properly according to U.S. News and World Report.

“Prince’s family wishes through its investigation, to shed additional light on what happened to Prince,” said Prince’s family attorneys George Loucas and John Goetz in a statement received by ABC News.

Prince, 57, was found in an elevator in his Minnesota estate on April 21, 2016 after an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl. A week before his death, the singer’s private plane made an emergency stop in Moline, Illinois after an opioid overdose, but was revived by paramedics according to Fox2 St. Louis.

The fentanyl, prosecutors say, was disguised as Vicodin and professionals at Trinity Medical Center, where Prince went after the emergency stop, did no chemical testing on the pill according to ABC News. Representatives of the hospital and Walgreens declined to comment to the media on Monday.

“Further light on the opiate epidemic will hopefully help the fight to save lives,” said Prince’s family attorneys to ABC News, “If Prince’s death helps save lives, then all was not lost.”